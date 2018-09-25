by

Maynard McCloud, 89 of Richwood, died Saturday, September 22, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 12, 1929 in Marysville to the late Lewis and Etta Mae (Ingersole) McCloud, he was also preceded in death by siblings: Skeet McCloud and Olive Marie Denman

Maynard was a veteran of the Army. He was a banker for nearly 50 yrs., starting his career with the Richwood Banking Company, then First National Bank in Marysville and finally retiring from Bank Ohio in Portsmouth. He was a graduate of the Madison School of Banking. Member of the Richwood Church of Christ. During his banking career in Portsmouth, he taught at Shawnee Sate University, a job he greatly enjoyed. Maynard was very active in his communities, belonging to Richwood VFW Post 870, former Treasurer of the North Union Schools, member of the Mt. Carmel Lodge #303 F. & A.M., the Red Cross in Marysville and had coached his kids in their activities in Richwood.

He was very proud of his involvement with the Gideons.

Maynard and Bunnie enjoyed their winters for 18 years in Ruskin, Florida, this allowed him to do one of his passions in life, Walking, there were not too many days, when he was able, that you could not find him walking. He was also known to keep track of his mileage.

Surviving is his wife Glenna M. “Bunnie” (Lucas) McCloud, they were married March 1, 1953 in Marion and she survives, also surviving are their children: Chip McCloud of Richwood, Tracy (Susan) McCloud of Marysville and Pam (Tommy) Endsley of Bellefontaine

Grandchildren: Christa (P.J.) Williams, Cory (Anne) Davis, Doug (Wendy) Endsley, Joe Endsley, Scotty Harden, Cindy Harden, Erin (Aaron) Long, Haley (Mason) Prickett and Stephanie (Joel) Lewis

12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren

brother-in-law, Bill Denman of Mansfield

Funeral services will be held Thursday September 27, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Craig Bradds and Jeff Evans will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery, there will be Military honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans, Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood, where there will be Masonic Services at 7:00 pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Gideons International P.O. Box 97251

Washington, DC 20090-7251 and or the Central Ohio Diabetes Association

1100 Dennison Avenue Columbus, OH 43201

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

Similar Posts: