Michael L. Holcomb, 50

by

Michael L. Holcomb, aka Mike, has joined his mom Sharon K and dad Jerry Lee Holcomb, Sr. in heaven on September 5, 2018.

Michael was born on February 23, 1968. He married Amy on September 12, 2008 in LaRue.

Michael was an avid fisherman and hunter when he wasn’t working at Marion Industrial Center driving forklifts.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years Amy J. Holcomb, 5 step-children Josh Osborne, Chastity Osborne, Derek Tanner, Craig Tanner, and Ashley Osborne and several step-grandchildren. Also, survived are his brothers Jerry, Rick, and Troy, and his sister Cindy. Michael’s special nephews Austin, Dillon, and Brandon Holcomb are sad at his passing. His sister’s kids Andy, Tyler, and Becky Kinney are heartbroken with the departure of Uncle Mike.

His good friends mourning his passing are Debby Erwin, Dick and Cindy Holcomb, Deon and Jennifer Caudill, and Lowell White.

Services are being handled by Boyd-Born Funeral Home of Marion.

There will be a graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Big Island, OH on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 1 PM.

Similar Posts: