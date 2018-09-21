Minnie Jean (Upton) Range, 74, of Marion

by

“She fought the good fight, she finished her course, and kept her faith” the Family Matriarch and a source of wisdom, Minnie Jean (Upton) Range, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018, while surrounded by family, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was 74 years old and loved being a resident of Marion for the past 21 years. Born in Port Gibson, Mississippi on March 5, 1944 to the late Homer and Mary Emma (Upton) McDuffie Sr. She relocated to Marion with her parents in 1952 because her father had the opportunity to work for Penn Central Railroad. While here, Minnie graduated from Harding High School in 1962.

After leaving Marion, Minnie moved to Columbus where she held several positions at The Ohio State University and was employed as an Executive Stenographer for several establishments. As a young woman of deep faith, Minnie, attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Marion and Mt. Gerizim Baptist Church in Columbus. Minnie loved the outdoors and could often be found gardening or planting flowers. She really enjoyed listening to thunderstorms and rain and would often open her door and gaze in wonder at the beautiful work of God. In younger years, Minnie could often be found playing Bingo, Pokeno, and Bid Whist with family and friends. She married Chester Range in February 1973 who remained her companion, confidant, and caregiver until her death.

Minnie loved her family and was very protective of her siblings. She showered them with tremendous love and affection, was always available to any family member to offer help, guidance, emotional support, and even shelter. Minnie was the “blueprint” of her mother, who delivered this impactful message to her siblings, “Nothing but God comes before family and that we all are responsible for taking care of each other.” She instilled this love for family in her children, a legacy that will continue to be passed down through generations. Her nickname was “The Black Diamond” personified her very essence, strong, resilient with the ability to go through any obstacle and emerge ever stronger.

She will be missed by her children, Renee (Ronald) Watkins of Blythewood, South Carolina and Brian (Tami) Range of Marion and; grandchildren, Angelo Kent, Ronald Watkins Jr., Tianna Watkins, Acacia Jones, Nylan Jones, Honesty Range, and Sophia Range; great-grandson, A’Marien Johnson; siblings, Homer McDuffie Jr. (Columbus, Ohio), Rocky McDuffie, Mark (Andrea) McDuffie, Floyd McNeil Jr., Celia Thomas (Columbus, Ohio), Cynthia Berry (Woodbridge, Virginia), Tara Dyer, and Lisa (Marshall) Cowans (Columbus, Ohio). She leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces and nephews, as well as other family members of the Mason Family, Uncle James Spiller, and Aunt Cherree Thomas and loving friendships that were established over the years. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, brothers David and Ricky McDuffie and sisters Gloria, Mary, and Nicole McDuffie.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 21, 2018 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel and Funeral Services will be September 22, 2018 10:00am at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church 475 E. Fairgrounds St. Marion, Ohio 43302. Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Cards and expressions may be sent in Minnie’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel 347 W. Center St. Marion, Ohio 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Minnie’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

