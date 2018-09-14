Peter David DeWolfe, 80, of Marion

by

Our Dad, Peter David DeWolfe, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2018.

He was born on September 15, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio. Dad lived the majority of his life in Marion; however, a large part of his heart has always been with Cleveland, which was apparent in his unwavering love (most of the time…“FOUL!”) for the Cleveland Indians. Naturally, this was then ingrained, for better or worse, in his children (Ann and George), grandchildren (Nicholas, Crosby, Jackson, and Parker) and great grandsons (Wyatt and Arthur).

Dad really did live life with a spirit that some people never get the chance to experience. We are so grateful to have had a front row seat to witness it and grow up being taught by example how to be kind, to help out when you can, that random acts of kindness can be done every single day and that being giving and generous should be done with a loving heart because it is right and good, not for recognition.

Dad was the funniest, and probably smartest, person in every room he ever entered. Anyone who met him certainly has at least one funny Pete story. He has kept us doubled over laughing even through this sad time. That is a gift he has left for us.

We know that some of his happiest moments were spent helping with sports and teaching at Marion Harding High School. We are suggesting memorial contributions in his honor be made out to The Marion Harding Booster Club c/o Snyder Funeral Homes 360 E Center St, Marion, OH 43302.

Dad made so many friends throughout his life. He loved meeting people and hearing their stories and he enjoyed sharing his.

Please keep telling Pete stories. That is how we are celebrating him as a family.

We want to continue hearing the stories so that we can share them with our children and grandchildren. That’s how each of us, his family and friends, will keep his spirit shining. If anyone would like to share a story, we have set up an email account specifically for that. Stories can be sent to pddewolfe338@gmail.com. We would like to share some of them in a tribute at a later time.

We are certain he is somewhere jogging, listening to the Grateful Dead, playing golf with his brother David, mowing a lawn to look like a baseball outfield and wanting us all to be happy remembering the wonderful moments we had together.

The DeWolfe and Franklin crews: George and Liss DeWolfe, Ann and Josh Franklin, Nick, Cros, Jack, Parker, Cameron, Wyatt and Arthur.

“Every silver lining’s got a touch of grey…

We will get by

We will get by

We will get by

We will survive.”

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer-Farison-Hottinger Chapel is honored to serve Peter’s family and will announce arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: