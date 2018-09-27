Rachel Hannah Sullivan, 28, of Miller’s Tavern

by

Rachel Hannah Sullivan (née Jarry), 28, of Miller’s Tavern, was taken from her loving family Wednesday, September 29, 2018.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Jared Sullivan. The couple shared 10 happy years together, seven of those married. The last three years of their lives have been filled with extra love from their young son, Isaac Peter.

Rachel was born in Richmond, Va., on January 5, 1990, daughter to Tim Jarry of Richmond, Va., and Janet and Bill Baskeyfield of Enola, Pa. She was raised in Richmond with her older brother Travis Jarry, who currently lives in Denver, Colo. The two attended Commonwealth Christian School.

Rachel was a dedicated wife to Jared, the love of her dreams, and an amazing mother to sweet Isaac, whose sunny smile often mirrored Rachel’s ever-present joy. She was passionate about bringing up Isaac with the same positive and humor-filled approach that she and Jared brought to every moment of their lives.

She was a beacon of light and cheer to nearly every person with whom she crossed paths. Rachel spread the word and love of God through involvement in ministry at Center Cross Church of God, where she and her husband led young adult worship and fellowship. Rachel and Jared were steadfast in their faith and trust in the Lord, and had recently moved to Marion, Ohio, to build up Hope Family Church with close friends, always reaching closer to God.

Her devotion and kindness was evident in daily interactions with countless coworkers and customers at the Starbucks store she worked at in Mechanicsville, many of whom developed close friendships with her.

Knowing Rachel was loving Rachel; her mirth, problem-solving mindset and willingness to put others before herself left no other choice for those who knew her. She could often be found laughing or singing cheesy ’80s ballads with her friends, leading her Starbucks team in dressing up for theme days or walking around the grounds of Stratford Hall with her family.

In addition to her husband, son, parents and brother, she is survived by doting in-laws, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and close friends who became family. She will be sorely missed.

“I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have perfect peace and confidence. In the world you have tribulation and trials and distress and frustration; but be of good cheer, take courage; be confident, certain, undaunted! For I have overcome the world. I have deprived it of power to harm you and have conquered it for you.” — John 16:33

Rachel’s go-to Bible verse, above, beautifully sums up the way she lived her life, and is repeated here to remind those who are deeply missing her to take courage.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 2243 Buckley Hall Road, Cobbs Creek, VA, 23035.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/sullivan-family-fundraiser.

