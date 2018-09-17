Richard J. Straub, 89, of Marion

by

On Monday September 10, 2018, a very tragic car accident ended Richard’s earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior.

Richard entered into this world on April 23, 1929 to the late Joseph and Zelda (Reinstetle) Straub in Columbus, Ohio.

On May 29, 1955, he married the late Wanda (Sherwood) Straub at the St. John Lutheran Church in Dublin, Ohio.

Richard served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Richard was employed in his early years at the Gas Company in Columbus. The rest of his career was spent in sales with PPG Paints, Caffco Floral, Hart Advertising and Regal Publications.

Upon arrival in Marion in 1962 Richard became involved in the Marion County Republican Party. He served several terms as 6th Ward Councilman and Councilman at Large. He and Wanda became members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Richard, after her death also joined St. John Lutheran Church in Dublin where they had been married. He was involved in various religious and service organizations including Marion Breakfast and Noon Kiwanis Clubs, Marion County Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity, Lutheran Men In Mission, Turning Point, Ohio Rail and National Association of Railroad Passengers.

Richard enjoyed traveling the United States by car and by the Amtrak train. He convinced many others to try an Amtrak trip to experience the beauty of the American West. He was an avid baseball fan of the Columbus Clippers and Chicago White Sox and enjoyed listening nightly to the Cleveland Indians games.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Zelda Straub; his wife: Wanda Straub; and a sister: Ann Schuler. Family left to cherish his memories are his daughters: Paula Stewart of Northfield, MN, Marilyn (Tim) Wilson of Marion, OH and Lois (Ron) Glazener of La Vernia, TX; his grandchild: Kira Glazener and his step grandchild: Joshua Wilson. Also, nephews: Jim Bowers, Steve Kennedy (Lisa) and David Kennedy (Rebecca) all from Michigan and numerous great nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his beloved feline companion Penni. He will truly be missed by ALL.

The family would like to thank the many friends and others who, for the last 3 years, drove him to his favorite errands including Trader Joe’s and Amish Country for his York Peppermints. Also, thanks to Ray and Judy Butler for their friendship the last few months and Angie Kitchen of Fidelity Federal Bank in Delaware.

Friends and family may come to honor Richard’s life on Wednesday September 19, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH. A funeral service will be held on Thursday September 20, 2018 starting at 11am at the St. John Lutheran Church, 6135 Rings Road, Dublin, OH 43016, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Adam Steinbrenner will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Forest Grove Cemetery in Plain City, OH.

Memorials may be given to either the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion, OH or St. John Lutheran Church in Dublin, OH or a charity of the donor’s choosing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

