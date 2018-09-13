Rod Ellis Napper, 53, of Marion

by

Rod Ellis Napper, a lifelong resident of Marion, Ohio left this world on September 10, 2018. Born in Marion on August 12, 1965, as the son of Linda Hecker (Napper-Huggins) and the late Roger Napper. He was with his longtime companion of 17 years Amy Crawford when he passed.

He worked as a Roofer for Mike’s Roofing for 15+ years, but also many years being self-employed. Rod was a true sports fan who loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, along with the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Fishing was a favorite pastime of Rods’ however he would have no problem just going to Indian Lake and chillin’ in the cabin. He was one who loved his family which was easily seen with the large family reunions of 60 or more individuals.

Preceded in death by his father, Roger Napper; Uncles Tom and Larry Napper; Luke, Bob, and Carl “Bud” Huggins, as well as his Aunt Marlyn Lane, and grandparents Claude and Flossie Napper; and Carl and Marjorie Huggins.

He is survived by and will be sorely missed by his children Joshua Napper, Chris Crawford, Megan Easterday, Haley Emerson, and Amber Parks. Rod is also survived by his three siblings Roger Eugene, Ronald Elton “Mac,” and Rhonda K. Napper; aunts Ellie Cole, Brenda McKnight, Shirley McKenzie, Sharon Deemer, and Teresa Johnson; along with uncles Ronald and Terry Huggins; as well as 6 grandchildren, many cousins, and several friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn, Marion OH from 10 am– 12 pm, with the service immediately following. He will be laid to rest at Grand Prairie Cemetery at Brush Ridge.

