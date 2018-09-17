Roy “Dennis” Allen, 65, of Marion

by

Roy “Dennis” Allen, age 65 of Marion, passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. On June 25, 1953, he was born to the late Roy Dale and Laverna May (Sowards) Allen in Biloxi, Mississippi, on the Keesler Air Force Base, and on November 18, 1978, he married his beloved wife Linda (Gatchall) Allen.

Dennis graduated from Zanesville High School in 1971, and then he graduated from Muskingum College in 1973 with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. In 1981, he attended Bio Systems Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, and graduated with an advanced associate degree in Respiratory Therapy.

He worked in respiratory therapy at Med Center Hospital and Morrow County Hospital, and he was a clinical instructor for the California School of Respiratory Therapy. He was also involved in the Big Brother Program.

He loved nature, plants, fishing, softball, rock collecting, and teaching his grandkids about his interests and his faith in God. He was an honest, hard-working man who loved his family. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Linda Allen; his son Derek W. Allen; his daughter Jessica Allen-Jones; his grandchildren Joshua, Le’Den, Ahmielle, Rozlyn, Secilya, Julauhn, and Tyheir; his siblings Steven, Gary, Marta, and Mary; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather to honor his memory on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 5 pm to 6 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Similar Posts: