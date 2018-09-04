Shirley J. Sipes, 82, of Marion

by

Shirley J. Sipes, age 82 of Marion, passed away on Saturday September 1, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

Shirley entered into this world on July 18, 1936 to the late Marion and Mary (Rubins) Foreman in Pittsburgh, PA.

Her family moved to Marion, Ohio shortly after she was born and then moved to Delaware, Ohio when she was 5 years old. Shirley graduated from Willis High School in Delaware, OH.

She was employed by Kroger Company in Delaware, OH, where she met her husband, Charles Sipes. On March 30, 1956, she married Charles Sipes in Richmond, IN.

Shirley devoted her life to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also spent many years at Lincoln Park Baseball for Youth, as a trustee and running different leagues. She was an avid fan when her son and grandchildren played. Shirley coached a girls’ softball team and was a Girl Scout leader for several years. She loved to watch Ohio State, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. One of Shirley’s greatest thrills was following her grandson, Kyle, who played tuba in the Ohio State Marching Band, and dotted the “I” three times during the years 2000-2003. She had many family and friends, who loved her dearly and will truly miss her.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her son: Danny Sipes and her two brothers.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 62 wonderful years of marriage: Charles Sipes; her children: Diana Keller, Deborah (Dean) Bogan, and Deidre Sipes; her grandchildren: Greg Keller, Kyle (Kate) Bogan and Dalton Sipes; and great grandchildren: Rylee and Drew Bogan.

Family and friends may come to honor Shirley’s life on Wednesday September 5, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 starting at 11am at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Drive, Marion, OH, with Pastors Ray and Jan LaSalle officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service.

Donations may be made to the Danny Sipes Memorial Scholarship in care of the Marion Community Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: wwwboydbornfuneralhome.com.

