Stephen Jeremiah Kantzer, 38, formerly of Marion

Stephen Jeremiah Kantzer, age 38, formerly of Marion, died Monday, August 27, 2018.

On September 2, 1979, Stephen was born in Marion, Ohio to Sheila Riggenbach who loved him enough to give him up to be adopted and raised by Joseph P. and Dianne E. (Roser) Kantzer.

Stephen was a very active and loving child with a forgiving nature. He loved working with his hands and enjoyed fishing.

In June 2000 he graduated from Pleasant High School after completing his schooling at the Tri-Rivers Career Center. In September 2001, Stephen moved to Arkansas, where he worked construction.

He will be missed by his son, Preston J. Welch; parents, Joseph and Dianne Kantzer and birth mother, Sheila Riggenbach; siblings: Amy, Letisha, Danny and Cindy; Grandmother, Patricia Kantzer and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Stephen was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas A. Welch, and brother, Nathan A. Kantzer; Grandparents: John F. Kantzer, Helen A. Kantzer, Willis A. Roser and Dorothy M. Roser.

His family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Rd, Marion, OH 43302. Services honoring his life will follow there at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tim Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of Ohio School Ministry, (a released time Bible education ministry for Public School students) or the Tomorrow Center, (a Charter School for drop out recovery).

