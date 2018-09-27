Susan Carol Brammer, 74, of Marion

by

Susan Carol Brammer, age 74, of Marion passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at 9:55 AM in the James Cancer Center, Columbus.

She was born in Marion, Ohio on September 17, 1944 to the late Vern C. and Alice E. (Harvey) Griffith.

Susan married David T. Brammer on February 26, 1965 in Coolidge, Arizona and he survives.

She attended both the Calvary Bible Baptist Church and the Oak Knoll Baptist Church. Susan was a homemaker most of her life but did work for a short time as a phone operator for the Marion General Hospital.

The lifelong Marion resident is survived by her husband; David, a son; David Keith Brammer of Marion, OH., two daughters; Dianna (George D. Jr.) Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN. & Abigail Dawn Brammer of Columbus, OH., a brother; Vern Phillip Griffith of Ottumwa, IA., a sister; Marjorie Stitt of Columbia, S.C., and four grandchildren; Justin, Blake, Hunter, & Luke. Preceding her in death were her parents, a granddaughter; Amber, brother; Dennis Griffith, and a sister; Becky Sloan.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, September 27th, 2018, from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM in the Marion Cemetery conducted by Pastor Alan Miller.

Contributions in Susan’s name may be made to the Leukemia Society.

