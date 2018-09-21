by

Vera L. Oehler, 86 of Prospect, died Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born October 24, 1931 on the home farm near Prospect to the late Frank and Iva (Ebersole) Criswell.

On May 19, 1951 she married Earnest Stover and he died Dec. 27, 1964. On June 20, 1969 she married Cecil Oehler and he died May 16, 2011. She was also preceded in death by brothers, John, Richard, Harold, and Paul Criswell and two sisters, Esther McCombs and Peggy Sheppard Beringer.

Vera was a 1949 graduate of the Waldo High School. She was baptized in the Trinity Lutheran Church on Smeltzer Road. Vera was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waldo and a former long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prospect. She was also a member of Prospect Senior Citizens and Pleasant Senior Citizens. She worked at United Bank in Prospect for over 20 years. She also had worked at Shaffers I.G.A.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Lisa) Stover, Huntsville; Penny (Charles) Stover Buck, Prospect; step-children, Larry (Jane) Oehler, Dublin; Karen (Gary) Qualmann, Bexley; grandchildren, Aric (Brandy) Stover, Jennifer Stover Gossett, Sarah (Todd) Buck Schrecengost, Daniel (Susan) Buck, Tad (Jennifer) Oehler, Angela (Vadim) Vinokur, Kate (Patricio) Vargas; Scott (Kate) Qualman; Sadie (Nathan) Bratka, Mikaela Oyer and Max Oyer; great-grandchildren, Bailee Stover, Alivia Stover, Bronson Buck, Addison Buck, Isabelle Oehler, Lark Oehler, Oliver Vargas, Christian and Madison Miller and Andrew Vinokur; a brother, Charles (Pat) Criswell, Waldo; two sisters-in-law, Fannie Criswell, Marion; Delores Criswell, Galion; numerous nieces and nephews, and her “special child” Marty the cat.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waldo with Pastors Sarah Schaaf and Ed Wahl officiating. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waldo.

The family is being assisted by Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 162, Waldo, OH 43356.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

Similar Posts: