Vickie Lee Spaulding, 66, of Marion

by

Vickie Lee Spaulding, age 66 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

On June 26, 1952, she was born to the late Robert Lawrence and Lucille Pauline (Emery) Fridley, and on May 15, 1969, she married her husband James “Michael” Spaulding in Marion.

Vickie spent much of her time working on her website, where she produced all sorts of graphics for people, but she lived for her grandkids, and they did everything together.

She is survived by her husband Michael Spaulding; her sons Joseph (Lorrie) Spaulding and Jody (Brandi) Spaulding; her sisters Barbara Stanley and Nancy Scheitler; and her grandchildren Eric Jacob Spaulding, Alexander Joseph Spaulding, Justin Andrew Spaulding, Adam Michael Spaulding, Jacob Robert Deem, Ryan Matthew Spaulding, and Aden Thomas Chesser. The family would also like to offer a special thank-you to Vickie’s neighbors Ted and Chris Hutchinson, who helped to take care of her when she needed them.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lucille Fridley and her brothers Larry James, Johnny Dallas, and Robert Burnell Fridley.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to blood cancer research. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Similar Posts: