Arthur Bruce Anderson, 93 of LaRue, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Marion General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 15, 1925 to the late Arthur B. and Ethel (Savage) Anderson.

On August 10, 1946 he married the love of his life, the former Norma Jean McIntyre, and she died September 9, 2001. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

He was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. A proud veteran of WWII serving with the 82nd Airborne, Glider Regiment, he was retired from Rockwell International after 30 years as a Custom Repairman. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.

Born in McConnellsville, he never lost his Southern Ohio roots. He was quick with a joke or a funny story and never met a stranger. He lived in Newark for many years, then moved up to Marysville when Rockwell moved there. The last 13 years he has been a LaRue boy and loved life in this small town.

He was in charge of getting his daughter Lori her first horse, which moved the whole family into the horse world. He was all-in as a dad for Lori and Sheri and he did everything in his power to make sure their dreams came true. He was the rock that his family and friends could lean on no matter what. He was Dad to many and many tears will be shed for this wonderful man.

He is survived by two daughters, Lori Anderson, LaRue; Cheryl “Sheri” (Dan) Robinson, Marysville; two granddaughters, Michele (Omar) Herbon, and Angela (Michael) Short, Marysville; a grandson, Daniel Robinson II, Marysville; ten great-grandchildren, Jordan James, Jaren Herbon, Amber, Austin, Alex and Alyssa Short, Daniel Robinson III, Dillon Robinson, Nathan Robinson, all of Marysville, and Caitlyn Robinson of Bellefontaine.

He resided the last 17 years of his life with his daughter Lori and his grand-dogs, Dante’, Raylan, Jeweliette, Ian, Amaya and Sophia.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the Pharisburg United Methodist Church.

Memorial gifts may be given to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

