Betty Lou Keller, 74, of Marion

Betty Lou Keller, age 74 of Marion, passed away on Friday, September 28, 2018 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on November 29, 1943 to the late Ralph Foust and Dorothy (Williams) Dunn in Marion.

Betty worked as a cook for several years, but upon her retirement, she became known as MeMa. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, playing cards, and line dancing.

She is survived by her daughters Kris (Dave) Harmon and Kim (Derek) Marks; her son Adam Keller; her brother Chuck (Lynn) Foust; her sister Mary Sherman; her sister-in-law Linda Foust; her grandchildren Brittany (Richard) Roszman, Dustin (Gabby) Harmon, and Nathan Harmon; and her great-grandchildren Joshua and Bentley Harmon.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Foust and Dorothy Dunn; her brothers Ralph “Dink” Foust, James “Butch” Foust, and John Foust; and her sisters Nancy Thacker, Roxie Dutton, Linda Saunders, Dorothy Murphy, Charlotte Foust, and Claudia Jean Roberts.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Friday, October 5, 2018 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the American Legion Post 584, 142 Olney Ave. in Marion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Way or to American Legion Post 584. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

