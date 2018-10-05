by

Conner Ann Miller, 20, of Mt. Victory died Wednesday October 3, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born September 3, 1998 in Delaware to her parents Chris and Carol (Cox) Miller of Mt. Victory.

Conner was a 2017 graduate of the North Union High School, where she excelled and enjoyed her four years of FFA. She was also part of the group that went to the National Convention three times and a trip Washington D.C. She was very active at the Richwood Fair, where she showed rabbits and was a member of the Jr. Fair Board. Conner also enjoyed the time she spent hunting with her family and friends, it was always a special time of the year when her family from West Virginia came to Ohio to coon hunt.

She will be remembered for her glorious smile that would light up a room and for her love of her family, especially her nephews and niece.

Surviving along with her parents are her sister: Katie (Justin South) Miller of Marysville and their children: Carter “Cheech” Miller, Abel South and Laney Nicol.

Paternal grandparents: Ron and Bette Miller of Orange Beach, Alabama.

Uncles and aunts: Belinda Miller, Pam Jones and family, Greg Miller, Gary Cox and family, Kenny Cox and family and Tami Cox and family.

Special aunt and uncle, whom Conner called “Nanny” and “Poppy”, Sue and James John.

Special friends; Emily and Blake McElroy, Conner thought of Emily as her sister.

Friends may call Monday, October 8, 2018 from 2-7 pm at the Richwood Church of Christ, 29063 Sivey Rd. Richwood, Ohio 43344, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am, Pastor Jerry Brown will officiate, burial will follow in the Byhalia Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Conner Ann Miller Scholarship, a fund being set up by the Union County Foundation. Checks should be made to the U. C. F., with Conner Ann Miller in the memo, PO Box 608, Marysville, Ohio 43040

The family is being assisted by Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

