Donald Max Jones, 64, of Marion

Donald Max Jones, exemplary husband, father, teacher, friend, and humanitarian, age 64 of Marion, OH, went home to Jesus on October 11th, 2018. Born November 20th, 1953 to the late Walter E. and Mary Alice (Honaker) Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years Rosalind, his three children Chani McMurray (Texas), Trevor and Katrina Jones; his grandson Preston (Texas); and his brothers Kenneth Jones and his wife Carol (Michigan), Raymond Jones and his wife Suzzie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary Jones and his brothers Walter W., John W., Paul D., and David Jones.

After graduating from Marion Harding High School class of 1972, Don entered the military where he proudly served in the Special Forces for the US Army. While enlisted, Don discovered a love for domestic and international travel.

As a small business owner, Don used his charismatic personality and expertise in the plumbing and heating trades to serve the residents of Marion and surrounding counties. This fostered his love for traveling and creating a sense of community where ever he was working. He used this opportunity to give back to the community and earn lifelong friends. As a result, Don could go nearly anywhere and say with a smile, “Hey, I know you!”.

Don had many hobbies and passions that kept him connected to his family and community. He was an outdoor enthusiast who loved camping, fishing, and hunting. These passions permitted him to be a fantastic mentor to Boy Scout Troop 50 in Marion community. Furthering his passion to give back and selflessly improve the community, Don was active with the American Legion Post 584 and was a civic and community volunteer with organizations like Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association. Notably, Don was also a Certified Master Bee Keeper, Grillmaster and Collector.

The family will be holding calling hours at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion on Wednesday, October 17th from 2 – 4PM and 6 – 8 PM. The service will be at CenterPoint Church, 2303 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd., Marion, on Thursday, October 18 at 10 AM, with the burial following at The Marion Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

