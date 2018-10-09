Donald Wayne Krichbaum, 87, of Caledonia

by

Donald Wayne Krichbaum age 87 of Caledonia, Ohio passed away Friday, October 5, 2018 at Presidential Center in Marion.

He was born June 1, 1931 in Pittsburg, Pa. to the late George Junior and Grace Edna (Hass) Krichbaum.

On October 10, 1949 in Atwater, Ohio he married Mary Alice Lance.

Donald graduated from Mt. Union College in 1960 and was employed at Goodrich/ Parker Hanifin for 35 years as a Product Engineer. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Green Camp Lions Club, volunteered for meals on wheels and crisis hotline.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Krichbaum of Caledonia, his children, Steve (Rita) Krichbaum of Green Camp, Gail (Rhonnie) Prater of Cannon Lake, TX., son in law, Michael Weston of Arvada, CO., 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, his brother, George Daniel (Becky) Krichbaum of Mantua, OH., sisters, Lois Ante of Mesa Grande, AZ., Beverly Glabb of Canton, OH., and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Krichbaum, his daughter, Constance Weston and his brother, John Krichbaum.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 12, 2018 from 12- 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Gale Green officiating. Burial will take place at Green Camp Cemetery.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

