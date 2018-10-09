by

George Henry Harruff, 90, of Perrysburg, died Saturday morning October 6, 2018 at the Toledo Hospital.

He was born March 19, 1928 in Marion to the late James A. and Helen (Montgomery) Harruff, he was also preceded in death by a brothers-in-law: James Johnson and Mel Chapman and a sister-in-law: Sharon Harruff

On September 1, 1951 in New Bloomington, he married Margaret G. (Johnson) and she survives, also surviving are their children: Lanny (Judi) Harruff of Luckey and Lora (John) Shortridge of Perrysburg

Grandchildren: Megan Shortridge (boyfriend Phil Weiss) and Matthew Shortridge

Siblings: Norman Harruff of Kokomo, Indiana, Dwight (Sally) Harruff of Angola, Indiana and Martha Chapman of Marion

Sister-in-law, Jean Johnson, Marion

George was veteran of the Army serving during WW II. He was an Industrial Arts teacher at the Toledo Roger’s High School from 1957-1984. George had received his degree from the Bowling Green State University.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, where friends may call one hour prior to the service, burial will follow in the Agosta Cemetery, where there will be Military Honors conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

Memorial Gifts may be made to the Arthritis Foundation 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600

Atlanta, GA 30309

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

