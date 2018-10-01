John P. Flaherty III, 57, formerly of Marion

by

John P. Flaherty III, age 57 of Bonita Springs, Florida and formerly of Marion, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 in Florida.

Born on January 7, 1961 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the beloved son of the late John P. Flaherty Jr. and Sue A. (Branscome) Flaherty of Bonita Springs, Florida. A 1979 graduate of River Valley High School, he excelled in football. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity while earning his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University.

Following the unexpected death of his father he managed the Brontel-Bearing Bronze Plant in Cleveland of J.P. Flaherty Metals.

John was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, forever fun loving, he was family oriented and the life of the party. Of Presbyterian faith, he was a true yachtsman, treasuring time spent on the waters of Lake Erie. He had a passion for playing the piano and will be remembered not only for the song in his heart, but also the twinkle in his eye and his warm engaging smile.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons: J.P. IV of Columbus, Wesley of Denver, CO, mother Sue Flaherty; sisters: Tammy S. Flaherty of Columbus, Trish L. (Robert “Rob”) Reid of Marion, nephew Jay Reid, niece Faith Reid, and a host of friends.

A celebration for life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 6th at home of Trish Reid, 661 Marion Cardington Rd East, Marion, Ohio 43302.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Snyder Funeral Homes are assisting with the local arrangements.

To share a remembrance or condolence visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Similar Posts: