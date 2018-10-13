Judy Mae Blanton, 72, of Marion

by

Judy Mae Blanton, age 72 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday October 9, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

Judy entered into this world on August 4, 1946 to the late Earl and Alene (Borders) Hunley in Salyersville, KY.

On July 8, 1967, she married the late Charlie Blanton in Marion, Ohio.

Judy worked for the Marion General Hospital for 22 years as an operator. Also, she worked for McDaniels for 16 years as a receptionist. Judy attended the Marion First Free Will Baptist Church. Judy enjoyed shopping, spending long days on the beach and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She had a way to make every occasion extraordinary especially loved Christmas gatherings. She will truly be missed by family and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Alene Hunley, her husband: Charlie Blanton; her daughter: Kim Green; her son: Charles Blanton and her sisters: Faye Reed and Teresa Nicholas.

Family who will cherish her memories are her son: Michael (LeAnn) Blanton of Marion, OH; her daughter: Tracy (Bud) Johnson of Marion, OH; her grandchildren: Samantha Blanton, Mason Blanton, Alex Blanton, Madison Green, Kyle Blanton, Olivia Green, Allyson Johnson, Owen Blanton, Dylan Johnson and Josie Green; her son-in-law: Mike Green; her nieces: Michelle Ferguson, children Tyler and Chase and Vickie Axline, children Brieann, Reed, Luke; her nephew: Shiaz Nicholas; her brother-in-laws: Herb Reed and Nick Nicholas.

Friends and family may come to honor Judy’s life on Monday October 15, 2018 starting at 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday October 15, 2018 at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Caledonia Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Social Work Rx Fund at the Marion General Hospital Foundation, 1000 McKinley Park Drive, Marion, OH 43302, in Judy’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

