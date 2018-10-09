by

Loretta Francis “Davis”, Kincaid, 83, of Ansted, passed away at her home Saturday, October 6, 2018, with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Leo Kincaid, 1 son Chuck Kincaid, 1 sister Edna Jane Davis and 1 brother Edward Ray Davis

Loretta was born November 5, 1934 in Ansted to the late Charlie and Sallie Amelia Crist Davis.

Loretta was a member of the Ansted Baptist Church in Ansted, a member of the Eastern Star in Montgomery and the VFW in Ansted. She was a retired cook for the Fayette County Board of Education.

Survivors include 3 daughters; Cheryl Jones and husband Tim of Cable, Ohio, Doris Kate Columber and husband Harold of Ansted, and Sally Davenport and husband Bill of Huntington; 1 son James Kincaid and wife Pam of Marion, Ohio; 2 sisters Doris Legg of Sandusky, Ohio and Faye Kincaid and husband Wayne of Richwood, Ohio; 2 brothers Charles W. Davis and wife Pat of Marion, Ohio and Jerry Davis and wife JoAn of Rainsville, Alabama; 11 Grandchildren and 28 Great Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be hald, 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor with Pastor Randy Spurgeon officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor. Friends may call, Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the Ansted Baptist Church in Ansted from 6 – 8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to wallaceandwallacefh.com.

In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Bowers Hospice House at 454 Cranberry Drive Beckley, WV 25801 or Alzheimers Association 1111 Lee St. E. Charleston, WV 25301.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ansted is in charge of arrangements.

