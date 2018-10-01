Max Everett Pennington, 85, of Marion

by

Max Everett Pennington, age 85 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Heartland of Marion. On December 3, 1932, he was born to the late Carroll Eugene Pennington and Beulah Florence (Holland) and Forrest Shiplett, and on November 16, 1952, he married his wife Dora Mae (King) Pennington.

Max spent his early years working as a mechanic, and he later retired from the Wilson Bohannan Lock Company. He was a hard worker and a good provider, and he was very protective of his family. They remember him as an ornery man with a good sense of humor, and he was a great storyteller who often told them stories of his past and his childhood to make them laugh and keep them entertained. They knew he would have done anything for them, especially his wife, who was his whole world. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters Jane (Ron) Jewell and Kathy Stallings of Marion; his sons Steven (Yvonne) Pennington and Michael (Sheryl) Pennington of Marion; his sister Darlene Grimm of Zanesville; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dora Mae Pennington, his parents Carroll Eugene Pennington, Beulah Florence Shiplett, and Forrest Shiplett, his brothers James and Bobby Pennington, his sisters Betty Lou Wheeler and Carolyn Forester, and his great-grandson Cooper Michael.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home and on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 12 PM to 1 PM at the funeral home. Services will take place on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Similar Posts: