Maxie M. Wicker, 83, of Marion

Maxie M. Wicker age 83 died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 6th, 2018 at her home in Marion OH.

Born on June 22, 1935 in Trammel, VA to the late Curtis and Nanny Martin, she met and married her late husband Arnold in 1969 in Virginia.

She worked for several years at Heartland Nursing, Tecumseh as a cleaner.

Maxie was a beautiful, caring, loving, Christian woman who attended Good Faith Baptist Church. She sang on local TV 39, and loved doing Wordsearch puzzles. She was loved by many, her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other family, and friends. “She wanted everyone to be happy.”

Calling hours will be Wednesday October 10 from 12 – 1 PM at Good Faith Baptist Church, 706 E. Mark St., Marion, 43302, with the service following at 1 PM at the church. Burial will be held at Grand Prairie Cemetery at Brush Ridge following the service.

