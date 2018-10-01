Pamela M. (Peacock) Wood, 76, formerly of Marion

by

Pamela M. (Peacock) Wood passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Florida. She was born January 21, 1942 in Marion, OH, to the late Merle and Martha Jane (Sweney) Peacock.

She graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1960 and went on to earn her Registered Nursing degree from Grant Hospital’s School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. She also earned her Bachelors of Science from Warner Southern and numerous other nursing certifications during her nursing career. During her career she worked at the Smith Clinic and the office of Dr. Mills in Marion, Ohio, and after moving to Florida, she worked as the Infection Control/Employee Health Nurse at Parrish Medical Center.

She married John B. Wood on July 22, 1966 and he preceded her in death on January 28, 1990.

She is survived by her three children, J. Busby (Joan) Wood of California; Michelle (Chris) Charron of Florida and Jim Wood of Florida; grandchildren, Ashley and Ethan Charron of Florida; her sister, Marla (Thomas) Boblenz of Ohio; sister-in-law, Barbara (Gerald) Meyers of New Jersey; several nieces and nephews; and two fur babies, Jethro & Jasper.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, husband John and her brother, James Peacock.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Noon to 2:00 pm with funeral services immediately following at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at the Marion Cemetery.

The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Heart Association or the donor’s choice.

