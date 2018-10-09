Phyllis A. Smith, 92, of Marion

by

Phyllis A. Smith, age 92 of Marion passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the Kingston Residence of Marion.

Phyllis was born on November 16, 1925 in Fremont, Nebraska, the daughter of Forrest Raymond and Edith Mary (Young) Sinderson. She attended Benson High School in Omaha, NE, where she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Edgar Charles Smith, Jr. A couple of years after graduation, the two were married and shared 45 years of marriage until Edgar preceded her in death in January of 1991.

Phyllis was a devoted homemaker to her loving family. Tending to there every need and truly making their house a home. She was meticulous with her yard and her flower gardens were always stunning. In her free time she loved to knit and could be found volunteering at Marion General Hospital. Phyllis had a deeply rooted faith and was a dedicated member of St. Pauls Episcopal Church. Over the years she volunteered in numerous roles in the church.

She is survived by her beloved sons: Tom (Cheryl) Smith and Dick (Sherry) Smith; her grandchildren: Kate Smith and Sandra Lawson; great great grandchildren: Andy, Max and Emma Lawson; niece Patty Caldwell and her nephew David Sinderson.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; husband Edgar Charles Smith, Jr.; daughter Nancy J. Boney; siblings: Warren Sinderson and Audrey Ghert along with nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 13, 2018 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Pkwy, Marion from 12Noon to 2PM; Memorial services will follow at 2PM with Rev. Craig Lewis officiating.

If so desired, donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.

The Smith family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the kind and compassionate staff of Kingston for their exceptional love and care of Phyllis.

