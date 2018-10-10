Ruth Horn, 69, of Marion

by

Ruth Horn of Marion OH went to her Maker’s arms on October 9, 2018. Ruth was born on April 4, 1949 to the late Elmer and Olive (Adams) Moore in Inez KY. She married Ralph Horn in Inez in 1966 and moved to Marion OH. In Marion she was involved in retail at Woolworth’s until they closed, and continued her retail career at Picway. In her free time, she spent time with her family and playing in her Euchre club.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Olive Moore; her brothers Ronnie and Danny Moore of Inez KY, Gary Moore of Danville KY, and Kenneth Ward of Marion OH.

She is survived by her husband Ralph Horn, her sons Grover A. Horn and his wife Penni, Jeffrey D. Horn and his wife Sheri; her grandchildren Amanda, Kodi, Kaden, and Nygil; and her sister Glenna Fay Branham and her husband Dwight.

The family will be holding calling hours at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion on Friday, October 12 from 6 – 8 PM. The service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, October 13 at 10 AM, with the burial following at Grand Prairie Cemetery at Brush Ridge.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

