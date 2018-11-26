Carol S. Owings, 74, of Prospect

by

Carol S. Owings, age 74 of Prospect, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kobacker House in Columbus.

Carol Owings left so many, thank God the Buckeyes won while she was watching from above. She has joined her daughter Marcy, Grandson Austin Royal, mother Grace Gillespie and in laws Kenneth and Hazel Owings. She was an amazing caretaker for her husband Larry when he had an accident at work that limited his abilities. Mom was a beloved Treasurer of Pleasant Local Schools and thanks all those that passed the levy as she was always proud of the school and what true Spartan Pride stood for. She worked way passed banker’s hours in order to do her job and answer the phone as needed. She added a new definition to love when it came to her grandchildren. She was always there for them whether in person or to hand them a credit card for whatever was necessary when she could not shop with them in person.

Carol was born on August 7, 1944 and in her lifetime there are so many lives she touched. She was employed at Habberstein and Mitchell to start her career and stopped to be a stay at home mom while her husband Larry worked at the railroad from 1961 for 13 years, before starting Marion Asphalt in 1974, a well-known business in Marion. She was a great mom and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Larry Owings, Son and daughter-in-law Randy and Michelle Owings; Grandchildren: Seth, Mallory and Jonah Owings; Sister Linda Gillespie and Orpha Robinson and so many more family members.

Carol’s reputation and caring go so far and above that no words can communicate the lives she has touched, there were not too many days that went by that someone did not say how great of a lady she was. Oh- the shoes to fill that she left behind. As a parent, caregiver for the grandkids, wife, mother, sister, her love and care was irreplaceable. She was always the positive influence in our lives. There were never any negative thoughts; just love. Carol was a great listener and loved all of us for our shortcomings. We were family and we had our flaws but regardless she loved us all. IT WAS UNCONDITIONAL.

Visitation will be Tuesday November 27, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 6PM to 8PM; Funeral service will be Wednesday at the funeral home at 10:30AM; Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Gideons International or American Cancer Society.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Owings family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Similar Posts: