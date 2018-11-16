Collin Pearce Hess, 29, of Marion

by

Collin Pearce Hess, 29, passed away tragically at home in Marion, Ohio, on November 10, 2018. Collin was born on July 10, 1989 to the late Jerry Edward Hess and Lena Manette (Pearce) Seckel at Newark, Ohio. He attended Johnstown High School and later received his GED. He worked at Whirlpool, and most recently in maintenance at Graphic Packaging.

Collin was a “people person”. He enjoyed time with friends, attending music concerts, wrestling and UFC matches. Collin was an avid video gamer and movie connoisseur. He will be greatly missed by his mother Manette, brothers Edward Shannon Hess and Nathanial William Hess, step sisters Tabitha and Shannon Seckel, Aunts Sheila Laymon, Candi Wurm, Priscilla Chapman, Uncles Denny Hess (Debbie), Randy Wurm (Barbara), cousins and friends.

Collin was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Edward Hess.

The family will be meeting family and friends on Saturday, November 17, 2018, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Central Christian Church, 421 Mount Vernon Avenue, Marion, Ohio. The service will follow, at 5:00 pm. Burial will be at a later date.

Donations may be made to a charity of choice, in honor and remembrance of Collin.

Online condolences may be given at http://www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God and God in them. Love Manette

