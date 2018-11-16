Donald Lee Swartz, 63, of Marion

by

Donald Lee Swartz, age 63, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 after a long illness.

Don was born in Marion, Ohio on March 23, 1955 to Donald E. Swartz and Donna Ruth Waugh.

In 1990 Don married Barbara Ann Hush who loving referred to Don as “her Hulk.” Don was a strong man always willing to help those in need. He made sure everyone in his family felt supported and had everything they needed.

Don will be missed by his wife, Barb; son, William Osborne; siblings, Charles Brown, Bryant, Paul, Becky, Sharon, Lisa, Cheryl and Debbie; sister-in-law, Gloria Swartz; several grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved like children.

Don was preceded in death by parents and siblings, Charles Swartz and Ruth Beistoc.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion, Friday, November 16, 2018 from 2 until 4 pm.

Memorial donations may be made in Don’s honor to the family.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Don’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: