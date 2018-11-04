Douglas K. Melvin, 62, of Marion

Douglas K. Melvin age 62 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born June 14, 1956 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Merle R. and Edna Mae (Marshall) Melvin.

Douglas graduated from Marysville High School in 1974 where he lettered in football and was an U.S. army Veteran serving from 1974-1976.

On November 15, 1983 he married Debbie J. (Daum).

He was employed at Verizon for 13 years as a salesman and previously worked at various convenient stores in Marion and Yama, Arizona where he lived for 11 years.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Melvin of Marion, his daughter, Bessie (Tony) Gamble of Marion, his sister, Cathy Blackmon of South Carolina, two nephews, George Nemeth of Texas, Tony Blackmon of South Carolina, one great niece, Brooke Nemeth of Texas, one great nephew, Seth Nemeth of Texas and numerous extended family and friends.

Douglas loved spending time with family and friends and loved doing everything thing he could to make people happy.

A Memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Grand Prairie Baptist Church, 4893 Marion-Upper Sandusky Rd. at 11 AM with Rev. Bob Hendricks officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10 – 11 AM at the church. Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio.

