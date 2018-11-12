by

Evelyn A. Baker, 89 of Richwood, died peacefully Sunday afternoon November 11, 2018 at the Memorial Gables in Marysville.

She was born October 19, 1929 on the family farm on Somerlot-Hoffman Rd. in Marion County to the late Carl and Hazel (Garrett) Somerlot, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Baker, they were married September 5, 1948 at the Richwood First United Methodist Church and he died August 16, 2007, she was also preceded in death by her siblings: Irene Augentstein, Iva Fetter, Lowell, Paul, Raymond, Otis and Alvin Somerlot.

Evelyn was a 1947 graduate of the Richwood High School. She was retired from the Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, where she was a secretary for the V.P. in Business Affairs. Former member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prospect and currently attending the Rush Creek (Essex) United Methodist Church. Member of the Richwood Civic Center, where she greatly enjoyed the Bingo and Euchre. She also belonged to the book club at the Richwood Library.

Evelyn loved O.S.U. men’s and women’s basketball, she was also an avid golfer, having had a hole in one at #8 at Kings Mill golf course. Along with her family and many friends, she loved to go boating and fishing, many wonderful weekends were spent at Bass Haven on Lake Erie. Evelyn stayed true to her beliefs, being a democrat in a republican dominated family. She stayed close to and enjoyed her many friends over the years.

Surviving are her children: Barbara (Bob) Williams, Richwood, Rosemary (Edgar) Bell, Delaware and Bruce (Sonni) Baker, Prospect.

Grandchildren: Anne (Doug) Park, Kathleen (Kayne) Kirby, Clint (Deborah Filby) Bell, Adam (Nikki Wandling) Bell, Lori Lee (Christopher) Meyer, Michael (Nichole Englund) Baker, Kurt (Sujood Kittaneh) Baker, and Diana (Cory) Valentine.

Great grandchildren: Aubrey and Brenna Baker, Gabriella and Graeme Valentine, Carter and Chloe Park, Mallory and Grant Kirby, Cody and Mackensie Bell, Rachel Bartly, A.J. and Joshua Bell, Austin and Scarlett Bell and Lyla Meyer

One great great granddaughter Elena Bell

Funeral services will be held Friday November 16, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Memorial Gables for the compassion and care she received while a resident there.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Activity Fund at the Memorial Gables 390 Gables Dr. Marysville, Ohio 43040

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

Similar Posts: