Announcing the too soon passing of George Perry Pugsley, 50, of Marion on November 13, 2018 at his home. George was born on August 2, 1968 to the late H. George Pugsley and Betty Lawrence of Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Camden High School in Georgia, and took two years of college classes to further his education. He was a Transporter and Installer of modular home, starting and running his own company for over 30 years. He was married to his sweetheart Janet L. (Roberts) Pugsley on June 6, 2014 in Marion.

His hobbies included restoring cars, and going to the gun range and practicing his marksmanship. He was also known as a “mean” cook – much more than just a grill-master.

George was preceded in death by his dad H. George, and sister Candace Moliken.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet, his son Kyle, his daughters Breanna of Galion, Sarah of Athens OH, and step-daughter Brenna Hall, his brother James (Amanda) Norris, and his sister Cassandra (Michael) Peck, and 3 grandchildren Finn, Jude, and Briar.

Family will be receiving family and friends on Monday November 19, 2018 from 12 PM – 2 PM at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, with the service immediately following at 2 PM at the funeral home, being officiated by Father Ryan Schmit. Burial will be following at St. Mary Cemetery, Marion OH.

