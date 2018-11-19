by

Gerald M. Ford, 79 of Richwood, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 17, 2018 at his home.

He was born April 26, 1939 in Plain City to the late Samuel Walter “Jack” and Ruth Isabella (Andrews) Ford.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Charles A. Ford, a grandson, Joshua Luna, and three sisters, Louella Carr, Mary Wing and Linda Vinson.

On September 16, 1962 he married the former Charlotte A. Hamilton in the First Baptist Church in Richwood and she survives.

He was an active and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Richwood where he served in many capacities over the years. A veteran of the Naval Air, he had served in an auxiliary capacity for the Richwood Police Department and was a volunteer firefighter. He worked as a machinist for Marion Power Shovel for 25 years, a job which took him all over the world. He then worked for the former Medco Health Solutions in Dublin. He appreciated music of all kinds. A community minded person, he was a founding member of the Richwood Gun & Game Club. More than anything he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, James Walter (April L.) Ford, Jason William (Rita) Ford, and a daughter, Geraldine Marie Luna, all of Richwood; three brothers, Marvin (Vickie) Ford, Columbus; Wayne (Marsha) Ford, Plain City; Charles N. (Vicky) Ford, Russells Point; two sisters, Wilma Blythe, Plain City; Wanda Jarvis, Mt. Gilead; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Shawn Young) Luna; Kayla, Cameron, Chloe, Ethan Levi and Jakob Ford; and two great-grandchildren, Kayden Stepp and Karson Ford.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church, Richwood with Pastor Brian Owens officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be given to the First Baptist Church, 101 E. Ottawa Street, P. O. Box 143, Richwood, OH 43344.

