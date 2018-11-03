Glenna L. “Penny” Reynolds, 89, of Marion

by

Glenna L. “Penny” Reynolds, age 89, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at the Delaware Court Nursing Home.

On August 26, 1929, Glenna was born in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glen and Gertrude (Miller) Runkle. When she was growing up, she was always the littlest and was given the nickname of “Penny”.

Penny met her husband to be, John W. Reynolds, while skating at the Crystal Lake Rink in Marion. They were married on February 28, 1949, and shared forty three years together. He preceded her in death on August 16, 1992.

For over thirty years, Penny worked at Dr. Leon Revilla’s, cleaning his orthopedic surgical office. She also sold Avon Products, and previously had worked at Sawyer’s Sanatorium.

Very faithful, Penny was a member of the Calvary Bible Baptist Church. She also had been a member of the Glenwood PTA, and was a den mother for the Pack 12 Cub Scouts at Glenwood.

An excellent cook, Penny made some of the best homemade noodles you’ve ever tasted and she loved baking and decorating cakes. She also was a great seamstress, making all of the clothes for her four sons, and she enjoyed gardening.

Sweet in every way, Penny was shy when you first met her, but when she got to know you would could talk with you for hours.

She will be missed by her four sons: Gregory (Doris Smith) Reynolds of Delaware, Melvin (Cathy) Reynolds of Rocky Point, NC, Steven Reynolds of Vero Beach, FL, and Jeffrey Reynolds of Marion; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Candy Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Penny was preceded in death by two grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Missy Reynolds; and three brothers: Dick, John and Harvey.

Her family will greet friends from 11 am – 1 pm on Monday, November 5, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 1 pm, with Pastor Michael Darling officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in LaRue.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/) online or sent to the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Penny’s family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: