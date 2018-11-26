Jean Ann Baker Swartz, 75, of Marion

by

Jean Ann Baker Swartz, age 75 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Community Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on December 15, 1942, the daughter of the late Philip and Ruth (Mawer) Baker, and she married Herbert Swartz on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2000, in Cypress Gardens, Florida. He preceded her in death.

Growing up, she attended Meeker and Ridgedale Schools, and she graduated in 1964 from Capital University. Later, she obtained her masters degree from Bowling Green University, and she taught kindergarten at La Rue and Pleasant Schools. She also taught for thirty years in Michigan schools.

She is survived by her brother Marshall (Beverly) Baker; her nephew Wesley (Penny) Baker; her niece Lesley (Tony McClung) Boulant; her great-nieces Lauren Boulant and Nunabelle Baker; and her great-nephew Ira Baker.

Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 1 pm to 2 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Meeker Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meeker United Methodist Church or to Ohio Health Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

