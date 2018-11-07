Joyce A. Craft, 76, of Marion

by

Joyce A. Craft age 76 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at her residence. She was born July 15, 1942 in Paintsville, KY., to the late Manford and Joy (Williams) McCarty.

On August 5, 1967 she married Ellis Craft, he preceded her in death on April 16, 1987. Then on October 12, 1988 she married William “T” Staggs, he preceded her in death on March 2, 2018.

Joyce was a STNA at various nursing homes in Delaware for several years, with her free time she loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Vinson (Sherry) Kimbler of KY, Tammy (James) Swann of KY, Edward (Lisa) Kimbler of KY, Robert (Beth) Craft of Marion, Wayne Craft of Marion, 8 grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Michelle, Jeri Marie, Adam, Justin, Robbie, Renee, 13 great grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren, her two brothers, Charles McCarty of KY, James McCarty of KY and her sister, Rose Grubb of KY.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her son, her step-daughter, four brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 5 – 8 PM at Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Dr. Marion, Ohio. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 1 PM at McCarty Cemetery in Hager Hill, KY. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

