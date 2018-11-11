Rita M. Herbst, 74, of Marion

by

Rita M. Herbst, age 74 of Marion, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018 at Heartland of Marion.

Rita entered into this world on October 18, 1944 to the late Joseph F. and Mildred L. (Kirby) Herbst in Marion, Ohio. She obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from the Ohio State University in Education. Rita was a teacher with the Marion City Schools and retired after 30 years of teaching.

Rita belonged to the Emanuel Lutheran Church. She was also a part of the Missionary Guild, University Women, Retired Teacher’s Association, Mobile Meals of Marion County and AMI Group of Marion, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10am at the Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Avenue, behind the Harding Memorial with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

