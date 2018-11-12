Robert Lee “Pops” Reed, 78, of Marion

by

Robert Lee “Pops” Reed, age 78 of Marion, passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

“Pops” entered into this world on January 28, 1940. On October 20, 1961, he married the love of his life Sharon Strouse in Mount Vernon.

With a love for the game of golf, he was a member of Green Acres Golf Course. He also enjoyed classic cars, and he loved his trains. In 1975, he and a two of his friends founded Buckeye Collision where he worked until his retirement in 2003. Having served in the US Army, he was extremely patriotic.

“Pops” is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon (Strouse) Reed of Marion, Oh, along with his beloved sons: Brian (Michelle) Reed, Barry (Amy Pratt) Reed, Brad Reed and Brent (Heather) Reed all of Marion, Oh, his three grandchildren: Andrew, Shaunda and Hunter and two great grandchildren: Colt and Aubrey. “Pops” was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will missed by all.

Friends and family may come to honor Robert “Pops” Reed on Thursday, November 15, 2018 from 4pm to 7pm at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Drive, Marion, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 11am at the Marion Bible Fellowship with Rev. Michael Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery with a military service by the Marion County Veterans Council.

Donations may be given in “Pops” memory to the National Parkinson Foundation Ohio, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #265, Columbus, OH 43231. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

