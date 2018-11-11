Wyatt Jordan, 17, of Fredericktown

by

Wyatt Jordan, age 17, of Fredericktown, passed away at his home, Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

On July 30, 2001, Wyatt was born in Delaware, OH, son of Isaiah Victor Jordan and Billie Jean Crego. He was a Senior and honor student at Highland High School. Growing up, he played many sports and excelled in wrestling.

Wyatt worked as a stocker at the Kroger in Mount Vernon the last few years. He enjoyed the relationships he developed there with his coworkers.

In many ways, Wyatt was your typical teenager. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and goofing off. He loved anything to do with cars, especially racing and working on them. In addition to cars, he liked dirt bikes, four wheelers and anything else that would make him go fast. He embraced technology, liked playing video and computer games, and listened to a wide range of music.

To many of his friends and family Wyatt was known as “Stickers” because of his huge collection of decals and stickers. Almost every day he would receive at least one package in the mail with some sort of decal.

Wyatt had his own unique style, and he owned it. He always thought outside the box. Wyatt was charming, had a wonderful sense of humor and would do anything to make others laugh. He was ornery as hell at times too. A protector, Wyatt was always sticking up for others or willing to help out a stranger. He was a fun loving young man, but had an old soul and always fit in with any crowd.

Wyatt will be dearly missed by his father: Isaiah (Jackie) Jordan of Fredericktown; his mother, Billie (Nick Galbraith) Crego of Columbus; a brother, Colton Barger of Kilbourne; grandparents: Russ and Amy Jordan of Cardington, Mark (Debbie) Crego of Kilbourne, Janet and Rusty Porter of Chesterville; Aunts and Uncles: Jessie (Shane) Kohler of Caledonia, Kaleb (Stephanie) Jordan of Chesterville; his pit bulls: Ruger, Daisy and Dixie; numerous cousins and too many “brothers from another mother” to mention.

He was preceded in death in 2010 by his grandmother, Evette (Shady) McGraw.

Wyatt’s family will greet friends from 3 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating.

Memorial contributions in Wyatt’s memory may be made to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Rd., Suite 125, Columbus, OH 43215 or at www.ohiospf.org.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Wyatt’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: