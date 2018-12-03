David Richard Heacock, 78, of Marion

by

David Richard Heacock, age 78 of Marion, passed away peacefully Thursday Nov 29th, 2018, surrounded by family and a lot of Love.

David entered this world on May 8, 1940, to the late Raymond and Virginia (Denton) Heacock at home in Morrow County, Ohio. He married Ruby Beam in Las Vegas, NV, On June 10, 1961 and in the same spot renewed their vows 50 years later, amongst family and friends.

David liked to fish with his friends and family often going to Canada in search of walleye and big northern pike. He dearly loved visiting his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren where ever they lived.

A hardworking businessman with a lot of grit; he found his niche in the service industry. He owned several gas stations around Marion, like the Gulf station on 95 and on Delaware Ave. David also built and operated the Red Caboose at his station on 95.

A beloved husband, father, brother, and friend; he will be missed by his daughters: Melissa (Tim) Pratt of Houston, TX and Della (Donald) Mccurdy of Marion, OH; his son: David (Colleen) Heacock of Fayetteville, N.C.; his three grandchildren Nichole Gallant, Hannah and Audrey Heacock, and three great grandchildren; Heavenly, K-Lynn, and Wynter and his brother: John (Neva) Heacock of Cardington, Oh,

David was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruby, his parents; his sister: Joyce (Heacock) Davis; and his brothers: Ronald Heacock, Phillip Heacock, and Larry Heacock and his grandson: David “little Davy” Gallant.

Friends and Family may come to honor David’s Life on Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 starting at 5pm to 8pm at Kensington Church of the Nazarene, 369 Kensington Pl, Marion, OH 43302. The funeral service will be held on Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 starting at 11am at Kensington Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow the service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery. A gathering will follow the burial service at Kensington Church of the Nazarene, 369 Kensington Pl, Marion, OH 43302.

