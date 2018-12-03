Helen Blinn Brammer, of Marion

by

Helen Blinn Brammer went to be with her Lord on November 29, 2018. Helen was born on July 27, 1927. She was married to Rev. Robert E. Blinn from July 24, 1948 until his death in 2003. Helen then married James Brammer in 2009. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Helen, known as “Shorty,” worked at Fulfillment Corporation of America and was a member of the FCA 40 Year Club for her long service with the company.

Helen taught herself to play the piano as a child, and shared her love for music by playing piano at the churches where Robert served.

Helen is survived by her son, Robert (Ronda) Blinn, her grandchildren, Jill (Ron) Glass, Andy (Laura) Blinn, Erin (Matthew) Barr, Holly Blinn and Brock Blinn. She also leaves three great grandchildren, Alaina and Brady Glass and Gavin Blinn.

The Celebration of Helen’s Life Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday December 4, 2018 at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1709 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion, officiated by Rev. Wesley Craker.

The family would like to express thanks to the amazing ICU staff at Marion General Hospital for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1709 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

