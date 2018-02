by

Xcel Sports Academy, located at 775 N. Main St. in Marion, is having tryouts for Spring Travel Basketball. The first tryout will be Sunday, February 11, 2018 from 10 am to 11:30 am for boys grades 3-7. Another tryout will be held Saturday, February 17th. Boys grades 3-5 will run from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Boys grades 6-7 will run from 7pm to 9 pm on the 17th.

You can call Jeremy at 740-244-0253 or email xcelsportsacademy775@gmail.com with any questions.