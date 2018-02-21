Monday is deadline to reserve seat for annual ATHENA luncheon

by

The Women’s Business Council (WBC) of Marion, Ohio is honored to again sponsor the ATHENA Leadership Award® which will be presented on Monday, March 12, 2018. Luncheon activities begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Guthery Room at Maynard Hall on the Ohio State University at Marion/Marion Technical College campus.

Due Monday, February 26, reservations for this prestigious event are $18 each and may be made by sending an email to mrn.wbc@gmail.com or by calling Sherry Goodman, Membership Co-Chair, at 740-751-6950. This event is open to the public, but reservations must be made by Monday’s deadline and paid for at or prior to the event.

Pam Hall, 2018 ATHENA recipient and president of the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce, will give a few brief comments. Hall’s charity of choice was the Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter. Their executive director, Chuck Bulick, will then speak on how the $5,224 they received as a result of the silent auction at this event impacted the shelter.

ATHENA nominations are solicited from community members, and the Award is presented to the person honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. Each of the eight nominees will be highlighted prior to the announcement of the 21st ATHENA award winner. Those nominated are:

Katherine (Kate) Fisher

Chris Haas

Heidi Jones

Jackie Peterson

Lauren Schifer

Cheryl Wickersham

Shary Williamson

Kristi Wink

Click here to read more about the nominees.

Activities also include a silent auction in which the proceeds are given to the Athena winner’s charity of choice, and Modern Woodmen of America has once again committed to matching the funds, up to $2500.

Local companies championing the ATHENA recognition include Cummins Facility Services, Lois J. Fisher & Associates, Majic 95.9 iHeart Radio, OhioHealth, The Ohio State University at Marion, and Wyandot. Others are The Barn at All Occasions, Allstate Insurance Rob Hyburg, Custom Professional Accounting, Fahey Bank, Marion Community Credit Union, Marion Flower Shop, Marion Technical College, Marion Wealth Management, McDaniel Motors, Morral Companies, Nucor Steel, Ohigro Inc., The Ohio Neck & Back Pain Relief Centers, Sims Brothers, Stifel Nicolaus & Company, The Union Bank, United Church Homes, Aqua Ohio, Carroll’s Jewelers, Marion OnLine, Marion Star, Merrill Lynch, The Power Factory, River’s Edge, and Sisler Companies.

Marion Women’s Business Council is dedicated to inspiring women to reach their full potential through mentoring, networking education and recognition. Visit www.WomensBusinessCouncil.com for more information on the ATHENA or how to become a part the Marion Women’s Business Council.