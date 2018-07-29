Police investigating shooting at Marion bar

by

Click here for an update to this story.

On July 29, 2018 around 2:22am, Marion Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting at Gotham, a bar located at 137 W. Center Street in downtown Marion.

Police report that the victim, JaShawn Ray, age 24 of Marion, had been shot multiple times in the bar and was transported to Marion General Hospital. He was then flown to a Columbus hospital for further treatment.

Officers and detectives continue to investigate this case and are asking if anyone has any information to please call detectives at 740-387-2222 or call the TIPS Line at 740-375-TIPS.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

