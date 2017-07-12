Fake It to Make It lip sync contest starts this weekend

by

The Marion Popcorn Festival is announcing the first Community Showcase Stage Lip Sync Battle “Fake It To Make It” will take place at Bluefusion Entertainment Center.

All registered contestants will compete on Saturday, July 15, 2017 and voting will be done by people’s choice. Only the top five in each division will move on to the finals on Saturday, July 22. The divisions are 12 and under, 13 to 17, 18 and over, and group. Contestants may participate in their age category and the group category as well, if they choose. On the final night judging will be a combination of people’s choice and judges from the police and fire departments, and a representative from a local prison.

The cost is $20 to enter and contestants are asked to choose three potential songs to lip sync. They are also encouraged to use costumes and props during their performance keeping in mind that this is a family friendly event. All contestants are encouraged to bring family and friends with them both nights for the people’s choice voting as on preliminary night the top five in each category with the most tickets in their bucket move on to the finals.

Admission cost for spectators will be $5.00 per person, and does include two tickets for voting. Additional votes will also be able to be purchased for $1.00 per ticket.

Complete rules and guidelines, as well as the registration form, can be found online at www.popcornfestival.com or on Facebook.

The 2017 dates of the Marion Popcorn Festival are September 7, 8 and 9. Main stage entertainment includes Thursday, September 7’s Bike Nite featuring The Prince Experience – a Prince Tribute at 8:30 p.m., alternative pop/rock band Gin Blossoms will take the main stage on Friday, September 8, and southern rock band the Georgia Satellites are set for Saturday, September 9. All headline performances begin at 8:30 p.m. are free of charge to Festival attendees. A limited number of Kernel sponsorship seats are available for any of the main stage performances by calling 740-387-FEST.

Other events include the Popcorn Parade with over 300 units, a popcorn cooking contest, a fine art show, crafts, Popcorn 5000 5K run/walk, Popcorn 100 bike tour, a Community Showcase stage, Marion’s Hometown Talent stage, Poppin’ Party stage, and much more.

For more information, visit our web site at www.popcornfestival.com or call 740-387-FEST. The Marion Popcorn Festival is sponsored in part by the City of Marion.