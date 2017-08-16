Paleontology program offered at Tallgrass Trail

by

The Marion County Park District will be hosting Paleontology in the Park at the Tallgrass Trail Nature Center, 2093 Holland Road West on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 5:30 PM. This program is suitable for children and adults of all ages.

Those completing 4 of the 10 activities will receive free 450 million year old Ordovician fossils. Discover where you can hunt for fossils in our state. Young children digging in the Dino Dig will take home a small toy dinosaur.

Other activities will include dinosaur crafts and table games, and a chance to meet one of the OSUM students who helped dig up the remains of Marion’s own Woolly Mammoth in 1976. Learn about prehistoric beavers as big as bears while observing our own modern beaver lodge. Discover who you would have been swimming with when the Devonian Sea covered Marion 350 million years ago. Get your dinosaur questions answered and find out how accurate Jurassic Park and Jurassic World were or were they? Learn whether or not dinosaurs are really extinct and if they ever lived in Ohio.