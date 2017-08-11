Wallace crowned 2017 Miss Marion Popcorn Festival

by

Kaylee Wallace captured the title of Miss Marion Popcorn Festival 2017 Saturday evening, August 5, during competition at River Valley High School.

By winning the Miss Marion Popcorn Festival title, Wallace earned a $1,000 scholarship, as well as the Festival crown, banner, and a prize package.

I worked so hard for this,” said an amazed Wallace. “It was so exciting having my mother right there on the stage with me. We made a really good team.” Wallace’s mother, Jennifer Martin, was third runner up in the Ms. Marion Popcorn Festival competition.

Wallace also took the Talent Award with her vocal rendition of, “Someone To Watch Over Me.” It came with a cash prize.

A graduate of Harding High School, Kaylee said she “truly enjoyed the pageant experience and working with the other contestants.” She plans to pursue a Vet Tech certification.

As Miss Marion Popcorn Festival 2017, Wallace will reign over all Festival activities; including being highlighted in the Festival’s Popcorn Parade and performing from the main stage. She will also make numerous appearances throughout Ohio during the coming year.

First runner-up honors and a $400 scholarship went to Annslea Schaber. She performed a lively vocal rendition of “I Put A Spell On You.” She is the daughter of Chris & Josette Schaber of New Bloomington, Ohio. Schaber attends Sullivan University, studying Baking and Pastry Arts, and was also awarded the Popcorn Wear Award.

Emily Christman took home a $300 scholarship and second runner up honors performing a vocal rendition of “I’m Here.” The daughter of Dan and Carolyn Christman of Marion, Emily attends The Ohio State University.

Third runner-up and receiving a $200 scholarship was Raeleigh Richards who attends Marion Technical College. Richards performed a lively tap routine to the tune “Classic.” She is the daughter of Matt and JoRae Richards of Marion. She also received the Photogenic and Evening Gown Awards

Ashley Keener claimed Fourth Runner-Up and a $100 scholarship, as well as the Interview Award. She performed a vocal rendition of “For Good” as her talent. Keener is the daughter of Roger Keener of Caledonia and Lisa Keener, and attends The Ohio State University of Marion.

Also competing were:

Sarah Cooper who is a graduate of the New York Film Academy. She performed a vocal rendition of “Edge of Seventeen.” She is the daughter of Steve and Jill Cooper of Marion.

Tylar Saylor attends The Ohio State University of Marion studying Psychology. She performed an interpretive dance to the tune “Scars To Your Beautiful” as her talent. She is the daughter of Heather and George Blair and Shannon and Jade Saylor of Marion.

Alexandra Kauser performed a vocal rendition of “Pulled” as her talent. She attends the Ohio State University of Marion and is the daughter of Theresa Kauser of Cardington and Richard Kauser.

The scholarships and awards for the contestants were sponsored by The Ohio State University at Marion, Instagro, bluefusion, Fuzzy’s Flowers, Experis, Mennel Popcorn, BMG photography, Applebee’s, Teri’s photography studio, Sue DeVaughn – Custom Professional Accounting, our auditor, Justin Butler with Mars, and Ohio DJ Network.

Contestants were scored by two separate panels of judges. The first panel judged the afternoon Interview session worth 30%; and the second graded the evening competition which included 30% for Talent, 10% for Popcorn Wear, 20% for Evening Wear, and 10% for the On-Stage Interview.

Scholarship director Lynnell Jamison expressed her delight in the excellence of the contestants. Jamison said, “All who competed are exceptional young women and were wonderful to work with … all would have made great queens.”

The 2017 dates of the Marion Popcorn Festival are September 7, 8 and 9. Main stage entertainment includes alternative pop/rock band Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 8, and southern rockers the Georgia Satellites are set for Saturday, September 9. The main stage lineup for Thursday, September 7’s Bike Nite will feature The Prince Experience, a Prince Tribute Band, at 8:30 p.m., with classic rock/blues band Reckless Abandonment opening at 6:00. Thursday night’s main stage is sponsored by Mennel Popcorn. .All headline performances begin at 8:30 p.m. are free of charge to Festival attendees. A limited number of Kernel sponsorship seats are available for any of the main stage performances by calling 740-387-FEST.

Other events include renowned Central Ohio artist Arnett Howard and Friends at the historic Marion Palace Theatre at 2:00 p.m. on September 7, the Popcorn Parade with over 300 units, a popcorn cooking contest, a fine art show, crafts, Popcorn 5000 5K run/walk, Community Showcase stage, Marion’s Hometown Talent stage, Poppin’ Party stage, and much more.

For more information, visit our web site at www.popcornfestival.com, “Like” The Marion Popcorn Festival on Facebook, or call 740-387-FEST. The Marion Popcorn Festival is sponsored in part by the City of Marion.