Palace Theatre showing “The Nut Job 2”

The animated comedy movie, “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Jack Rodgers, Rovi provides the following synopsis:

A group of animals are horrified when their beloved park is targeted for demolition by the city’s unscrupulous mayor. In an attempt to reclaim their home, Surly the squirrel (voiced by Will Arnett) puts together a scheme to destroy the gaudy amusement park that’s been built on the property. This animated sequel also features the voices of Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Moynihan, Jackie Chan, Jeff Dunham, and Bobby Cannavale.

“The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” is rated PG for action and some rude humor. Running time is 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.