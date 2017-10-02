Four sent to Columbus hospitals in weekend crash

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 12:45pm on State Route 309 at Marion-Williamsport Road in Marion County.

The crash involved a blue 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elisha R. Cottrill, age 30, of Marion, a Silver 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Lillian R. Hager, age 74, of Bucyrus, and a light blue 2003 Saturn SLl, driven by Amanda K. Klugh, age 39, of LaRue.

Investigators said that Hager was northbound on Marion-Williamsport Road. Cottrill was westbound on State Route 309. Klugh was southbound on Marion-Williamsport Road, and was stopped at the stop sign for State Route 309. The Patrol said Hager allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic on State Route 309 and struck Cottrill. Hager went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail face. After being struck, Cottrill struck Klugh, went off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail face. Klugh remained in the southbound lane of Marion-Williamsport Road.

Mrs. Hager was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus by MedFlight. Mrs. Cottrill was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus by MedFlight. Cottrill’s passengers, Douglas D.

Douglas, age 28. was taken by Medcare to Grant Medical Center in Columbus and Hayden P. Douglas, age 11, was taken by Medcare to Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Mrs. Klugh was taken to Marion General Hospital by Marion Township Fire and EMS. Klugh’s passenger, Madison Stall, age 15, was not transported.

Assisting at the scene were: Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Township Fire and EMS, Ed’s 24 Hour Towing, Ron’s Towing, and Precision Towing.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.